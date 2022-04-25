Connect with us
Ministry of health

Kagame attends Muhoozi’s birthday

News

Kagame attends Muhoozi’s birthday

Published on

Gen. Muhoozi saluting President Kagame on his arrival at Entebbe on Sunday


Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame arrived in Uganda on Sunday April 24 to attend the 48th birthday fete of First son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Succession rite


Kagame came at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni who also hosted him at sumptuous dinner State House Entebbe.

Until the Police blocked roads in Kampala and suggested that Heads of State would attend Muhoozi’s birthday, most people in Uganda appeared to have dismissed the event as nothing more serious and some form of overindulgence.

But the participation of President Kagame and Museveni himself, has forced people to pay attention, as to the significance of the party beyond a mere birthday celebration.

Muhoozi’s birthday party comes at a time of warming ties between Uganda and Rwanda, an achievement also credited on the first son.

But most importantly perhaps, the event is being seen as some form of unveiling of Museveni’s successor.

Although President Museveni has vehemently refused to name a successor, and insisted that he has no business choosing one for Ugandans, the birthday gig increasingly comes across as a succession rite.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Omukenkufu Nyanzi Julius

The exciting origin and journey of Koff Bomb
By April 26, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Selling one’s kidney is now easier than finding a job!
By April 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is the World Happiness Report of any relevance?
By April 24, 2022
Lovers feeling cosy

Isa Senkumba

The sweet line between a man and a woman
By April 15, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Will you still do business with your ex?
By March 27, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top