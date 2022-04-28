Pan Africanists celebrate International Quds Day, Show Solidarity With Palestinians

Ubuntu Nation Pan-African Initiative in conjunction with the the Iranian Embassy in Uganda, organized the International day of Al-Qudus at Makerere University, CEDAT conference Hall to show solidarity and highlight challenges faced by Palestinians.

The function held under the theme ‘the plight of the Palestinian people post COVID-19’, was attended by H.E Cherif Oulid,the Ambassador of Algeria in Uganda,H.E Mehdi Salehi, The Iranian Ambassador, and Iranian diplomats, government and cultural leaders.

Speaking at the event, Alhaj Aziizi Sennogga Tamuzade from Ubuntu Nation Pan-African Initiative said that they decided to organise the event in partnership with Makerere University, to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people to contribute to the call of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

He impressed the audience by showing readiness to continue highlighting the Palestine cause in their monthly bonfire nights.

Al hajji Tamuzade, also recognised the presence of the diplomats who shared their respective time on the international Quds Day at Makerere University.

Meanwhile, Alhaj Abdollah Abbasi, the current Iranian cultural Consular said that International Day of Quds is a memorial to Imam Khomeini which coincided with the resumption of the Zionist occupation regime’s attacks on southern Lebanon, and noted that he (Imam Khomeini) issued a message in support of the Palestinian nation and cause, calling the last Friday of Ramadan the International Day of Quds.

He noted that Al-Quds Day has been designated for Muslims to speak with one voice about the Holy Quds and the oppressed Palestine, and in these decades, it has played a role in this and will continue to do so.

“The usurpation of a country and the expulsion of people from their homes and ancestral lands forever, with the most heinous types of murders and crimes and the continuation of this historical oppression for decades, is truly a new record of the evil of human nature”, he added

He wondered why the UN human rights organizations and some Western states, falsely claim to be defending human rights, remain silent and fall asleep in the face of this oppression of the oppressed people of Palestine. Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, and must be governed by their will.

Counsel Ibrahim Magala from Kampala University delivered a paper on the Resisting Impunity,Apathy and injustice, keeping the Palestinian Question on the World Agenda.

He said that the Imam Khomeini declared the last Friday during the holy month of Ramadhan in 1979 to send prayers to the oppressed people around the world since people’s intentions are spiritually strong to bring awareness and insight of the ongoing hegemony of Israel and its supporters.

Quds has many names such as Bethelehem, Baitul-Muqadis, Gaza with many religious history when prophet Muhammad (PBUH) decended from to go to heaven.

He invited Muslims and believers to proclaim the Palestine cause which is practiced by Israel apartheid through wiping their ethnicity, expulsion from their own land and forcefully evicting them.

