Slovenian Aid positively impacts Uganda through HOCW

The Republic of Slovenia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May 2021, donated funds to Hope of Children and Women Victims of Violence (HOCW) aimed at revamping the lives of refugees and their host communities in Uganda.

HOCW is an inspirational refugee-led nonprofit organization, established in 2010 by Dr. Bolingo John Ntahira, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

HOCW is dedicated to serving refugees from various regions, including the DRC, Burundi, South Sudan, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Uganda. This organization has spearheaded initiatives in education, sexual reproductive health, counseling, livelihood development and language integration programs to support both refugees and the host community.

One of their notable accomplishments is the successful implementation of the “Water for a Decent Life Project,” funded by the Republic of Slovenia through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, monitored and evaluated by the Forum For Equitable Development, an organization from Slovenia.

According to Bolingo, the impact of Slovenian aid, channeled through HOCW’s “Water for a Decent Life Project,” has been profound, improving the lives of refugees and host communities in Uganda.

“By focusing on education, healthcare, livelihood development, and sustainable water solutions, HOCW and its partners have demonstrated their commitment to creating a brighter future for those they serve. This collaborative effort has not only met immediate needs but has also laid the foundation for long-term community development and empowerment,” he reveled during a press conference conducted on 26, September 2023 in Ndejje.

He noted that through the project HOCW has managed to transform the lives of refugees living in Ndejje community through the construction of Eco-San Toilets, Health facilities in schools and communities.

“The Project has transformed communities by enabling urban farming, bringing vegetables closer to 400 families’ homes, and addressing sanitation challenges through the construction of Eco-San Toilets in schools and communities. Health facilities, such as Ndejje Health Centre IV and St. Apollo Hospitals, have also benefited from solar boreholes and Eco-San toilets. In areas with challenging terrain, like Mutungo community, HOCW has successfully provided water access to both the community and the local hospital,” he said

Furthermore, Bolingo observes that the project has also generated green job opportunities, promoting social entrepreneurship within the community. Trainings on various topics, including nutrition, hygiene, gender-based violence, and knowledge sharing, have empowered beneficiaries to lead healthier lives.

However, HOCW also provides services like; sponsorship opportunities for children in need, with many of them attending local schools. Collaborating with institutions such as Abesther Primary School, Muzimya Primary School, Standard Primary School, and Aidan College.

The Organization ensures that children receive quality education while mothers can participate in various programs, thanks to the organization’s drop-in child care program. Furthermore, HOCW also maintains a community library accessible to all community members and offers language classes, teaching English, Luganda, Kiswahili, and French to promote community integration.

Bolingo notes that through the Sexual Reproductive Health Program, HOCW constructed a clinic that provides Mama Kits to pregnant women, offers access to sanitary pads, imparts knowledge on birth control methods and delivers family planning services.”

“The program identifies community members with specific needs through face-to-face counseling, home visits, and arrival desk screenings, ensuring holistic support for women’s health and well-being,” he said

Through the project empowering women is another priority for HOCW’s Livelihood Department, which equips them with valuable skills such as hairdressing, tailoring, catering, art, and craft. This initiative encourages community members to save money while pursuing training. Additionally, this program includes entrepreneurship activities, youth empowerment, debates, and water management education, fostering self-reliance and economic sustainability.

The “Water for a Decent Life Project”: Implemented by HOCW since May 1, 2021, the “Water for a Decent Life Project” is a three-year initiative set to conclude on October 15, 2023. This project targets 400 families across four villages in Ndejje Division: Ndejje Central Zone, Mirimu Zone, Kanyanya, and Kibutika.

The project’s overarching goals include promoting sustainable water use, improving hygiene and sanitation, enhancing access to safe drinking water, reducing infectious diseases caused by polluted water, constructing runoff water systems and water harvesting tanks, and educating the community about gender influence and food security.

