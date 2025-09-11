Insurance Regulators Push for Transparency in Insurance Claims and Policy Language

According to the Insurance Appeals Tribunal (IAT), over 40 percent of the payouts made by insurance companies are linked to fraudulent claims. However, many legitimate claimants still face significant hurdles and often leave the process feeling frustrated.

Despite this, insurance payouts have steadily increased, with industry leaders supporting the trend to build greater public trust in the sector.

In 2024, the total insurance claims paid out amounted to UGX 887.4 billion, which was 50.3 percent of the gross written premiums for the year, as reported by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA).

Nonetheless, IAT Chairperson Rita Namakiika Nangono pointed out that insurance firms are still found deliberately complicating the claims process. She emphasized that “insurance is there to protect policyholders against losses, and not to take people’s money.”

The IAT was established to manage disputes, primarily between insurers and their clients, especially where the IRA Uganda Complaints Bureau was unable to resolve them.

The complaints resolution process begins at the individual insurance company’s complaints handling desk, proceeds to the IRA Complaints Bureau, and finally, if unresolved, is escalated to the Tribunal.

During the 65th CEO interaction, Ms. Nangono highlighted that unclear language in insurance policies and related documents is a common source of grievances. She recommended that companies review and update these materials, noting that “some documents were archaic and hard to understand even by the insurers themselves.”

Insurance providers and their brokers have also been criticized for “mis-selling”—a practice where clients are sold insurance products without being fully informed about associated risks. In some cases, policyholders discover too late that the product doesn’t meet their actual needs.

This often results in disputes that reach the Tribunal. Nangono further noted that some loss assessors and adjusters lack the skills needed to properly investigate claims and write coherent reports, making it challenging for the Tribunal to make well-informed decisions. “Every detail in the report matters,” she said.

Loss assessor Beri Sharma called on insurance providers to collaborate more closely in refining policy language and make better use of IRA’s policy tools.

Over its four-year existence, the Tribunal has handled more than 51 cases, 41 of which were resolved successfully, with 10 still pending. According to IRA CEO Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the IRA Complaints Bureau received 198 complaints. That only 51 escalated to the Tribunal is, in his view, an indicator of the Bureau’s effectiveness.

Addressing the issue of mis-selling, Lubega called it “unprofessional” and damaging to the industry’s credibility, undermining efforts to portray insurance as a trustworthy service. He urged insurers and brokers to ensure full disclosure of all policy terms so clients can make informed choices.

He also condemned allegations that some assessors and insurers intentionally create misleading reports to deny clients their rightful claims.

Lubega noted that the sector has prioritized settling claims in recent years to reinforce public belief in insurance as a protective measure. He stressed that insurers should focus on “finding a reason to pay a claim, not a reason not to pay a claim.”

He also emphasized that loss assessors must always share their findings with both the insurer and the policyholder to ensure transparency in the claims process.

Source: URN

Comments

comments