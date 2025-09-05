Connect with us

Major General Hussein Ada Dies

News

Major General Hussein Ada Dies

Published on

Major General Hussein Ada, who once served as the Camp Commandant at the Bombo Army General Headquarters, has passed away. He died in Thursday at Victoria Hospital in Ntinda, Kampala.

Ada’s military career dates back to the era of Idi Amin’s regime. Following his service under Amin, he was arrested and detained at Luzira Prison but was eventually released. He later joined Dr. Andrew Kayira’s group and was subsequently integrated into the National Resistance Army (NRA), where he continued his service until his retirement.

Dr. George Bokha, Member of Parliament for Obongi District, shared the news of Ada’s passing on social media, noting that the retired general had been hospitalized at Victoria Hospital for some time after feeling unwell.

Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, former MP for Obongi and current FDC Northern Region Vice President, paid tribute to Ada, calling him the highest-ranking military officer from Obongi District and someone whose legacy will be long remembered.

Messages of condolence have continued to flow in from both within and beyond the West Nile region in honor of the late Major General Hussein Ada.‍

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , , , ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Is global development decolonizing or recolonizing?
By August 29, 2025

Columnists

Uganda has Now Agreed to Take In US Deportees
By August 21, 2025

Columnists

Loneliness is Rife Among Young Men. It’s Time to Get Offline and Talk to Each Other
By August 15, 2025

Columnists

Someone At Last Starting to Take Note of the Children
By August 11, 2025

Columnists

The West Ignores Rwanda’s Dark Side – and Political Prisoners Like My Mother Pay the Price
By August 6, 2025
Advertisement
To Top