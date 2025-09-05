Major General Hussein Ada Dies

Major General Hussein Ada, who once served as the Camp Commandant at the Bombo Army General Headquarters, has passed away. He died in Thursday at Victoria Hospital in Ntinda, Kampala.

Ada’s military career dates back to the era of Idi Amin’s regime. Following his service under Amin, he was arrested and detained at Luzira Prison but was eventually released. He later joined Dr. Andrew Kayira’s group and was subsequently integrated into the National Resistance Army (NRA), where he continued his service until his retirement.

Dr. George Bokha, Member of Parliament for Obongi District, shared the news of Ada’s passing on social media, noting that the retired general had been hospitalized at Victoria Hospital for some time after feeling unwell.

Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, former MP for Obongi and current FDC Northern Region Vice President, paid tribute to Ada, calling him the highest-ranking military officer from Obongi District and someone whose legacy will be long remembered.

Messages of condolence have continued to flow in from both within and beyond the West Nile region in honor of the late Major General Hussein Ada.‍

Comments

comments