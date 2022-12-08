Ugandan health officials visit Korea, get lessons on health system strengthening

The Korea Institute for Development Strategy (KDS), President Seung-hun Chun recently invited Ugandan health officials to the Republic of Korea to learn from Korea’s experiences in the development of the healthcare system and improve the effectiveness of health administrative system in Uganda.

The invitational training program was part of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) project titled: “Health System Strengthening for Improving Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) Service Delivery in 5 Districts in the Busoga sub-region.” Central and local health officials in charge of the KOICA project participated in the training program, which lasted 15 days, from October 29 to November 12.

The RMNCAH project is being carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Busoga sub-region for five years from 2020. The goal of this project is to provide high-quality RMNCAH services through strengthening the health system. KDS has been carrying out performance management services of the RMNCAH project since June this year to provide advice on the main tasks and contribute to performance improvement.

To achieve this role, the training program was designed to provide Ugandan officials with an opportunity to review Korea’s development experience and seek development measures for enhancing the national and regional healthcare system in Uganda.

The program consisted of lectures, workshops, study visits, and cultural experiences. Lectures covered issues such as the administrative system for healthcare, the primary health care (PHC) system, universal health coverage (UHC) and the experience of Korea, cases of global health cooperation, and action plan building.

In the workshop sessions, participants shared their opinions and fostered approaches for national and regional healthcare development, and respond to pending issues as well as current challenges. The participants drew up action plans by the district to enhance the healthcare system suitable for the regional situation. They also had time to review the details of the action plans, including feasibility and sustainability, and discuss the strengthening of the regional healthcare system with Korean experts.

In addition, the participants visited various health facilities to see the current status of the public healthcare system in Korea. Visiting many different types of health facilities, from a local health sub-center and a healthcare post to a general hospital was designed for an in-depth understanding of the function and role of Korean health facilities at different levels for the participants.

The participants also experienced Korean cultural sites, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Blue House (the former Presidential residence), and Unification Tower to better understand Korean history and culture.

“During this training period, Ugandan participants engaged in education with passions and efforts, which made a great impression on me, who was in charge of training,” Dr. Chul-soo Kim, who in charge of the training, said. “I am grateful to the participants who worked so hard for the training and I believe that those passions and efforts will make a great contribution to the development of healthcare in Uganda.”

As a performance management service team, KDS plans to visit Uganda once every half year and continuously contribute to enhancing the performance of the RMNCAH project through close cooperation with central and local officials and WHO.

What is RMNCAH Project?

The project titled “Health System Strengthening for Improving Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) Service Delivery in 5 Districts in the Busoga sub-region” is funded by KOICA and implemented by WHO. It aims to increase RMNCAH service delivery to the communities and improve the capacity of the district health systems by district leaders.

In detail, the project is mainly focused on improving infrastructure and medical equipment for maternal and child health facilities and RMNCAH capacity of health workers, and health governance and administrative capacity. Increasing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Right (SRHR) awareness raised among adolescents in the community and strengthening the health information system are also dealt with during the project period.

Who is KDS

Korea Institute for Development Strategy (KDS) is an independent think-tank and consultancy, specializing in international development and has participated in the RMNCAH project as a performance management service team. The main objectives of KDS for this project are to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing project through professional and effective performance management and share international and domestic knowledge and experiences.

