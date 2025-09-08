Connect with us

Kyaka Clinches Victory in Tooro Kingdom’s Masaza Football Tournament Final

Published on

Kyaka County has emerged victorious in the fourth edition of the Tooro Kingdom Masaza Football Tournament, securing a 2–0 win over Fort Portal County in the final match held at St. Paul’s Major Seminary in Kinyamasika, Fort Portal City.

The win was powered by goals from Arafat Baluku in the first half and Fred Tumusiime in the second. This marked Kyaka’s third appearance in the tournament’s final and their second title win. Meanwhile, Fort Portal County has now suffered defeat twice at this decisive stage.

His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who presided over the final as the chief guest, presented the champions with the trophy along with a cash award of 12 million shillings. On the women’s side, Fort Portal County clinched the netball championship, narrowly defeating Mwenge South with a score of 40–38.

Held under the theme “Mobilize and sensitize the Kingdom’s subjects to know their HIV status – leaving no one behind,” the tournament is one of several events leading up to King Oyo’s 30th coronation anniversary.

Additional celebrations include a royal expedition, royal dinner, the Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival, a sports gala, community cleaning drives, and health outreach camps. The football tournament featured participation from all nine counties of Tooro: Ntoroko, Kibaale, Bunyangabu, Kitagwenda, Mwenge South, Burahya, Kyaka, Mwenge North, and Fort Portal.‎

