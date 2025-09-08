Connect with us

Merino Hat-Trick Leads Spain to 6-0 Rout Over Turkey in World Cup Qualifier

Mikel Merino netted a hat-trick as Spain routed host nation Turkey 6-0 in a World Cup qualifying match on Sunday, further solidifying their grip on Group E.

Turkey had no response to Spain’s relentless pressure, repeatedly exposed by the visitors’ pace and precision. The home side’s defense crumbled under constant counter-attacks, unable to keep up with the reigning European champions.

Spain tops the group with six points from two matches, while both Turkey and Georgia trail with three. Earlier in the day, Georgia defeated Bulgaria 3-0.

Spain wasted no time getting on the scoresheet, with Pedri opening the scoring in the sixth minute by calmly placing a shot past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Merino made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, capping off a smooth passing sequence with an easy finish after finding himself unmarked in the box.
Just before halftime, Merino added his second, pouncing on a pull-back and firing into the net to give Spain a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

The second half picked up where the first left off. Eight minutes in, a failed Turkish corner led to a swift Spanish counter, which Ferran Torres finished after a quick exchange in the penalty area.

Merino completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, finishing off another counter-attack with a brilliant left-footed strike from distance that curled into the top corner.

Spain’s sixth came shortly after, as Pedri once again arrived unmarked at the end of a rapid break to notch his second goal of the night in the 62nd minute.

