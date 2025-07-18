Slovenia Legalizes Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults

More in World News
World News
House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cuts to Public Media and Foreign Aid
In a narrow vote early Friday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved President Donald Trump’s...
World News
President Donald Trump Orders Justice Department to Release More Jeffrey Epstein Documents Amid Controversy
US President Donald Trump has announced that he has directed the Justice Department to produce additional...
World News
UK to Lower Voting Age to 16 Ahead of Next General Election
The voting age will be lowered to 16 in the UK by the next general election...
World News
US ambassador calls on Israel to ‘aggressively investigate’ West Bank killingBy Guest Writer
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says he has asked Israeli authorities to “aggressively investigate” the...
World News
Trump’s NATO Weapons Deal for Ukraine Draws Backlash from MAGA Base
Some conservative members of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement have reacted angrily to the...
Columnists
Karimojong Street Kids for Soccer Training
By Ikebesi OmodingJuly 16, 2025
Columnists
In Gaza, We Know Why Israel Wants To Herd Us All Into One Camp – Our Lives Are Bargaining Chips
By Guest WriterJuly 14, 2025
Columnists
Yes, Israel’s Plan For Rafah Would Be a Crime – But International Law Has Never Protected Gaza
By Guest WriterJuly 14, 2025
Columnists
Trump Hyping Zohran for US President
By Ikebesi OmodingJuly 4, 2025
