Slovenia Legalizes Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults

Slovenia has become the latest country to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill adults, following a landmark vote in parliament on Friday. Lawmakers passed the controversial bill with 50 votes in favor, 34 against, and three abstentions, paving the way for the practice to be implemented within weeks.

The new law will allow individuals suffering from unbearable, untreatable physical illness to voluntarily end their lives with medical assistance. However, it excludes cases where the suffering is due to mental illness, a key detail reported by Slovenia’s STA news agency.

This development follows a consultative referendum in 2023, where 55% of Slovenian voters supported legalizing assisted suicide, reflecting a shift in public attitudes towards end-of-life rights.

Supporters of the bill hailed the move as a victory for compassion and human dignity. Tereza Novak, a Member of Parliament from the ruling Freedom Movement, told fellow lawmakers:

“This right does not represent a defeat for medicine. It would be wrong for medicine to deprive people of their right to die if they want to and medicine cannot help them.”

The law comes after intense parliamentary debate and amendments, though the country’s Commission for Medical Ethics still voiced strong reservations, warning that the legislation could pose serious ethical risks.

Opposition parties, particularly the conservative Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), have condemned the bill.

“This opens the door to a culture of death, the loss of human dignity, and the minimization of the value of life, especially for the most vulnerable,” SDS representatives said.

While the bill has now passed, opponents may attempt to force another referendum, potentially delaying or challenging its implementation.

With this vote, Slovenia joins a growing list of countries where assisted dying is legally permitted under strict conditions. These include Australia, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, and several U.S. states. The United Kingdom also recently moved closer to legalizing the practice, with a bill clearing the lower house of Parliament last month.

