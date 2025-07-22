Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki Warns Ethiopia Against War

‘Unwanted wars’

“If he thinks he can overwhelm (Eritrean forces) with human wave attack, (he is mistaken),” Afwerki told state television channel Eri-TV.

“Before dragging the people of Ethiopia into unwanted wars or using them for another political agenda, the country’s internal problems must be first addressed and solved,” he said.

He called Abiy’s actions an attempt to “divert attention” from domestic problems.

Abiy signed a peace deal with Afwerki shortly after coming to power in 2018, but a violent conflict erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray province from 2020 to 2022 as Eritrea’s forces backed rebels there fighting Ethiopian troops. In 2020, Eritrea denied troop incursion into Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Ethiopia’s bid to access sea

At least 600,000 people were killed in the conflict, according to an African Union estimate.

Although a peace deal ended the fighting, Eritrea has maintained a military presence in Tigray and relations between the neighbours have deteriorated.

Abiy has repeatedly said Ethiopia must have access to the sea, but by peaceful means.

Last month, a report by a US monitoring group accused Eritrea of rebuilding its army and destabilising its neighbours.

Arms sanctions lifted

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel criticised the report by NGO The Sentry and blamed “the new tension in the region” on Ethiopia.

Eritrea had been under US arms sanctions that were lifted after the 2018 peace deal.