Health
Health Minister Dr Aceng Launches Shs 12.6 Billion Healthcare Projects in Lira City
Business
Uganda to host international conference on decentralized renewable energy
News
Gov’t and Chinese Contractor agree on how to fix Isimba Dam Spillway
-
News
Uganda’s Forest Cover Climbs, But Deforestation Threat Persists Amid Climate WoesMarch 21, 2025
On the International Day of Forests, Uganda’s environmental landscape presents a complex picture: nascent gains in...
-
News Feature
Solar power shows great potential to transform Uganda’s dairy sectorFebruary 20, 2025
In Uganda’s rural areas, a transformative shift is reshaping dairy farming. Small holder farmers, previously reliant...
-
News
Excitement as Supreme Court ends trial of civilians in military courtsFebruary 1, 2025
The political atmosphere in Uganda is currently filled with euphoria and palpable joy after the Supreme...
-
Health
OPM, KOFIH-Uganda in joint effort to reduce water-borne diseases in BusogaJanuary 31, 2025
The Office of the Prime Minister has partnered with The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH-Uganda)...
-
News Feature
How Uganda -Germany connection is empowering young farmers to bring positive changeJanuary 30, 2025
A rarely-talked about organization, perhaps because they are more of doers, than chest-thumpers, is quietly producing...
-
News
Centenary Bank Donates UGX 500 million to the 2025 Rotary Cancer RunJanuary 14, 2025
Centenary Bank has pledged UGX 500 million to support the construction of two bunkers for LINAC...
-
News
MP Muhammad Segirinya deadJanuary 9, 2025
Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya aka Mr. update has passed away, Lubaga Hospital administration,...
-
News
Western Union, Postbank Collaborate to accelerate financial inclusion.December 27, 2024
The fast-growing digital landscape in Uganda is enhancing financial inclusion, providing more opportunities for Ugandans to...
-
Business
Airtel Renews Partnership with K2 TelecomDecember 26, 2024
The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has emphasized the need for corporate businesses to...
-
Business
Energy ministry reassures country on fuel prices during festive seasonDecember 23, 2024
The Ministry of Energy has assured the public that fuel prices will remain stable during the...
-
Business
Finance denies instructing BOU to pay fraudulent companiesDecember 23, 2024
The Ministry of Finance has denied directing the Bank of Uganda to pay 60 billion shillings...
-
News
Conservationists warn against Parrot Breeding for ProfitDecember 18, 2024
Animal conservationists are urging governments to prohibit the breeding of parrots for commercial purposes and as...
-
News
Opposition unites to urge international pressure against Besigye arrestDecember 10, 2024
Different players from across Uganda’s opposition groups have united in calling for the international community to...
-
Sports
Taekwondo sport witnesses exponential growth courtesy of Korea’s supportDecember 10, 2024
The president of the Uganda Taekwondo Federation Marvin Baryaruha has testified about the runaway growth of...
-
News
Speaker Among vows to unseat Minister KadagaNovember 28, 2024
As the 2025/26 national electoral season draws closer, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has...
-
News
-
Business
-
Business
-
Business
-
News
-
News
-
News
-
Health
-
News Feature
-
News
-
News Feature
-
News
