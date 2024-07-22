Biden ends re-election campaign, endorses his Vice Harris

Sitting US President Joe Biden has ended his re-election campaign following immense pressure from key members of his Democratic Party.

Following his withdrawal, President Biden endorsed his Vice president Kamala Harris to replace him as the nominee of their party.

Vice President Harris vowed to ‘earn and won’t the party nomination and be ready to beat Donald Trump for the Republican party.

Biden’s withdrawal comes after what many considered disastrous performance in the TV debate last month against Donald Trump. Many said his incoherent statements were due to old age.

