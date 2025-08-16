Levixone and Desire Luzinda Seal Their Love in Glamorous Wedding at Lake Victoria Serena

It was a love story come full circle as Uganda’s celebrated gospel star Levixone and the enchanting songstress Desire Luzinda exchanged vows in a breathtaking wedding ceremony that combined elegance, intimacy, and heartfelt joy.

The couple, who have been together for nearly three years, chose the scenic Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo as the perfect backdrop for their special day. Presided over by Apostle Grace Lubega, head of Phaneroo Ministries International, the ceremony was as spiritual as it was romantic, underscoring the couple’s devotion to each other and to God.

The groom, Levixone, walked with confidence alongside his best man, Andrew Kyamagero, a former journalist turned Behavioral Support Expert, dazzling in a cream suit that reflected both sophistication and humility. His groomsmen in sharp black suits brought an added touch of classic elegance.

All eyes, however, turned to Desire Luzinda, who captivated guests with a stunning mermaid gown, shimmering with grace and elegance. Her matron complemented her perfectly, both radiating the poise of timeless beauty.

After the vows, the newlyweds and their bridal team stepped into a photoshoot session where they showcased an array of fashionable attire, highlighting their vibrant personalities and love for artistry.

The celebrations then moved to Laverde Gardens near Serena Hotel Kigo, where guests were welcomed into a warm reception filled with music, laughter, and heartfelt toasts. Friends, family, and fans who have long supported the couple shared in the joy, turning the evening into a festival of love and togetherness.

Levixone and Desire’s relationship, once private, blossomed publicly into one of Uganda’s most admired unions. Their wedding not only crowned their love story but also inspired many with its blend of intimacy, class, and faith.

As the night drew to a close, one thing was certain: the union of Levixone and Desire Luzinda was more than just a wedding — it was a celebration of true love, resilience, and the beauty of two souls walking together into forever.

