Nyanchama Clinches Thrilling Uganda Ladies Open Title as She Walks Celebration Empowers Women in Golf

In a weekend of high drama and inspiration at Lugazi Hills Golf Club, Uganda’s Nyanchama emerged victorious at the Uganda Ladies Open after an intense playoff that had fans on the edge of their seats. “This means so much to me. I’ve been coming close to a win for years, and I always knew my time would come,” an elated Nyanchama said after her triumph. “The playoff was intense, but I told myself to stay calm, stay focused, and walk away with the win.”

Uganda’s golfing elite battled fiercely, with three-time Ladies Open champion Martha Babirye claiming third place after a clutch birdie on the 18th hole. Defending champion Iddy Madina from Tanzania settled for fifth, while home favourite Winnie Musuya impressed the crowd with a spirited performance to finish sixth.

Uganda Golf Union Lady President, Ritah Apel, lauded the spirit and regional participation in the tournament. “The Ladies Open is not just a competition; it is a platform that inspires women to claim their space in golf and beyond. I would like to particularly applaud our sisters from Kenya and Tanzania, who have consistently participated in this tournament year after year. Your commitment has made the Uganda Ladies Open bigger and more competitive. Seeing Nyanchama triumph and watching so many women show courage and resilience tells us the future of women’s golf in East Africa is incredibly bright.”

Her remarks were echoed by Uganda Golf Union President Dr. Jackson Were, who emphasised the tournament’s growing competitiveness and the rise of women’s golf across the region. “The standard of play this year was exceptional, and it shows how much women’s golf in East Africa is growing. As the Union, we remain committed to creating more opportunities for golfers across the region to showcase their talent,” he said.

The Chief Guest, Maxi Byenkya, UGU Lady President emeritus, praised the Union’s continued efforts in nurturing female talent. “During my time as president, we embarked on training young girls across different clubs. I am happy to see these girls excel in the game. One of those girls is the Lady Captain for our host club, Lugazi. I want to thank Johnnie Walker for walking with the game of golf, and for ensuring the Ladies are recognised in a special way,” she said.

Tournament Director Anthony Agaba highlighted the drama and high standards witnessed during the event. “This playoff was one of the most dramatic finishes we’ve seen at the Ladies Open in years, and it is a testament to the high standards we are now witnessing. From organisation to competition, Lugazi Hills truly delivered a world-class experience,” Agaba said.

Beyond the competition, the Ladies Open embraced empowerment through the She Walks 19th Hole Sip Over, a signature Johnnie Walker experience celebrating resilience, style, and sisterhood. Guests enjoyed curated cocktails, a lavish dinner, and a “best dressed” award segment. More importantly, the evening provided a platform for lady golfers to share reflections about their journeys in golf and life, highlighting the bold strides women continue to make in all spheres.

Josephine Njoroge, UBL Finance Director, shared her inspiring journey: “I picked up my first club in 2020 while working in Tanzania, trained by my friend Vicky Elias, who competed in this Open. She taught me that golf is more than a game; it’s about courage, patience, and taking space. Tonight, I honour her and all the women who continue to break barriers by walking tall in every sphere of life.”

Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, underscored the significance of the She Walks platform. “This Sip Over is part of a bigger initiative that says women belong at the centre of the story, as changemakers, leaders, and trailblazers. Every stride matters. Every bold step moves us, and those who come after us, forward,” she said.

The night ended on a high note with an energetic performance from dancehall sensation Vinka, getting golfers and guests on their feet and bringing the celebrations to life.

As attention now turns to the Amateur Open, set to tee off on Wednesday, September 3, the Ladies Open will be remembered not only for Nyanchama’s thrilling playoff victory but also for its celebration of women’s courage, talent, and empowerment.

In other tournament results, the Subsidiary Men’s Category saw Sreerag Sasidharan claim victory with 41 points, Tonny Kisadha finishing as runner-up with 37 points, and Michael Tumusiime taking third place with 36 points on countback.

The Uganda Ladies Open has once again showcased that golf in East Africa is not just a sport—it is a platform for women to lead, inspire, and break barriers both on and off the course.

