6.1 Billion Shilling Compensation Package Rolled Out for NRA Veterans

The Ministry for Luwero – Rwenzori has allocated 6.1 billion shillings to compensate veterans, an effort intended to address long-standing grievances ahead of the upcoming presidential campaign season.

President Yoweri Museveni is slated for nomination on 23rd September and is expected to officially kick off his presidential campaigns in Luwero district on 30th September 2025. Luwero holds symbolic significance, having been a central battleground during the 1981–1986 National Resistance Army (NRA) war that led to Museveni’s rise to power. As such, it has traditionally served as the launchpad for his election campaigns.

Despite this history, unresolved concerns have lingered among veterans and community members who supported the NRA but never received compensation.

Alice Kaboyo, the State Minister in charge of the Luwero Triangle, explained that compensation had been paused two years ago due to allegations of mismanagement and a subsequent investigation. Following a verification process, the Ministry resumed payments, compensating 1,632 veterans across Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts.

Kaboyo further disclosed that an additional 6.1 billion shillings has been secured to begin compensating another group of 2,462 veterans from the districts of Kassanda, Mityana, Kyankwanzi, and Kiboga starting next week. She reiterated that the Ministry’s goal is to complete compensation before shifting its focus to other development programs.

The announcement was met with optimism by many veterans, some of whom had given up hope of ever receiving their entitlements.

Omar Ali Kyagulanyi, a veteran from Katikamu sub-county, shared that some comrades had died before receiving their benefits, while others continued to live in hardship. Israel Nyakana, Chairperson of Butuntumula Sub-County, stressed the need for transparency to ensure that every eligible veteran is paid before the program ends.

Kaboyo also pointed out other initiatives recently rolled out in support of veterans, including health packages for 240 individuals, construction of 12 houses for civilian veterans, distribution of 31,050 iron sheets, 1,000 hand hoes, and funding for 32 small-scale projects with grants amounting to 433 million shillings.

She added that the Ministry is also planning to provide motorcycles to sub-county chairpersons of the veterans’ association to enhance mobilization and development efforts.

Source: URN

