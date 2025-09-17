Sports
Former Arsenal Midfielder Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Assault Allegations
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has denied allegations of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third.
The Ghana international entered not guilty pleas to five rape charges and one count of sexual assault during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court.
The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, during a period when the 32-year-old was an active player in the Premier League. He was formally charged just four days after his departure from the north London club, following the end of his contract in late June.
Mr Partey has been released on bail ahead of his trial, which is scheduled to begin at the same court on 2 November next year.
He confirmed his identity in court before responding “not guilty” to each of the charges.
Now playing for Spanish club Villareal, Partey was already in the UK as his team faced Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday. He came off the bench during the match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Villareal.
Under the terms of his bail, Mr Partey is still permitted to play football, but he is required to inform police at least 24 hours before any travel abroad and is prohibited from contacting the complainants.