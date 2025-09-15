Uganda’s Medal Chase Caught in the Crossfire of Tokyo’s Heat

Uganda’s athletics team is facing a formidable challenge at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where relentless heat and suffocating humidity have become as punishing as any competitor on the track.

The event, which began on September 13, has unfolded under intense conditions, temperatures peaking at 33 °C and humidity exceeding 70 percent. These extreme elements have taken a toll, even on seasoned distance runners. Although Uganda’s athletes spent weeks training at high altitude in Kapchorwa, the abrupt shift to Tokyo’s oppressive climate has disrupted early medal prospects.

Victor Kiplangat, the reigning men’s marathon world champion and one of Uganda’s top hopes, struggled through the punishing race and ultimately placed 15th. In the women’s marathon, Stella Chesang fought hard but finished 12th. Meanwhile, promising steeplechase runner Leonard Chemutai couldn’t find his stride and failed to reach the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Speaking to reporters from Tokyo, national coach and Uganda Athletics Federation vice president Benjamin Njia described the conditions as exceptionally demanding.

“We trained under conditions close to 27 °C back home,” Njia said, “but the combination of Tokyo’s heat and humidity has upset stamina and race strategies. Many athletes simply couldn’t hold their pace in the final laps.”

Even Kiplangat, known for his resilience, acknowledged the toll taken by the harsh weather. He cited heavy sweating, dehydration, and difficulty recovering mid-race as key issues. “The body just didn’t respond the way we expected,” he said after finishing the marathon. “I gave it my best, but the heat was overwhelming.”

Despite these early hurdles, Team Uganda remains determined. With the competition only halfway through, focus now turns to Peruth Chemutai the 2020 Olympic champion in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and Halima Nakaayi, the 2019 world 800m gold medalist. Both athletes have shown promising form leading into the championships and could revive Uganda’s medal hopes.

“We still have strong medal chances in the middle-distance events,” Njia said confidently. “Peruth and Halima are in good shape. With better recovery, we expect them to challenge for the podium.” Earlier today, Peruth Chemutai strengthened her case, turning in an impressive performance in the 3000m steeplechase heats.

Uganda’s 21-athlete delegation is participating in a full array of track and field disciplines. Yet, the medal tally remains bare for now, while regional rivals have already seen success, Kenya has bagged two golds, and Tanzania has one.

As Tokyo hosts its first World Athletics Championships since the 2020 Summer Olympics, the city has become a grueling test of endurance. Organisers have issued heat warnings and installed cooling stations along race routes, but the climate remains a significant barrier for athletes.

For Uganda, the coming days will be critical in shaping their narrative—whether this campaign ends in early disappointment or a spirited comeback. As the lights shine over Tokyo’s National Stadium, fans across Uganda will be watching and hoping to see their flag surge toward the podium.

