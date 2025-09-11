Uganda Cranes’ CHAN 2024 Breakthrough Sparks Parliamentary Tribute

Parliament commended the Uganda Cranes for their remarkable show at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), where the team reached the quarter-finals for the first time in its history. This recognition came after a motion was presented on Wednesday afternoon by the Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, who encouraged fellow legislators to honour the national team.

The Uganda Cranes were present during the parliamentary sitting. “The team delivered a historic milestone by advancing to the quarter-finals for the very first time after six previous attempts,” stated Ogwang.

He highlighted that this achievement has significantly boosted confidence in players from the domestic league. “Uganda topped a highly competitive group that included Algeria, South Africa, Niger, and Guinea. This unprecedented success elevated Uganda’s football profile on the continent,” he added.

Ogwang further pointed out that CHAN 2024, jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania through the East African PAMOJA bid, was more than just a football event. “It made government invest in long lasting infrastructure gains, most notably the full renovation of Mandela National Stadium to CAF standards,” he noted. Additional upgrades were made to the Kyambogo University training grounds and Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

He also emphasized that the tournament acted as a preparatory ground for Uganda ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the country evaluate its capabilities in areas such as logistics, security, medical readiness, accreditation, and ticketing. Moses Magogo, Budiope East MP and president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), remarked that the tournament gave local players a platform to shine. “The two goals we scored against Somalia came from club players, proving the competition was a success,” he noted.

Magogo advocated for increased support to local clubs, warning that Uganda continues to lose top talent to neighbouring Rwanda, where club conditions are more favourable. “If we are to compete and qualify for bigger competitions, the government must support clubs,” he stressed.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa applauded FUFA and the organizing committee for implementing digital ticketing. “This innovation shows that we are moving forward,” he said.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition, called on the government to take a comprehensive approach to sports development by supporting athletes at all stages of their careers. “Let us facilitate the players throughout the process, not only when they are playing,” he said.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama reiterated the government’s dedication to funding sports across the country. Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among ordered the Auditor General to conduct a special audit of the funds used for CHAN 2024. “This will guide our planning for AFCON. We need this report presented by 30 October 2025,” Among stated.

