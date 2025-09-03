Sports
Could Manchester United’s Midfield Inaction Backfire?
Manchester United explored the possibility of bringing in a new midfielder during the summer transfer window but ultimately chose not to reinforce that position. This decision has sparked debate over whether it could come back to haunt them.
According to football club sources, midfield additions were not seen as essential, with the current squad offering what they believe to be sufficient depth and flexibility. The team will rely on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo as their core midfield options, leaving manager Ruben Amorim to navigate the early stages of the season with this group.
Young midfielder Toby Collyer might have served as additional cover, but Amorim approved a season-long loan move to West Brom, believing the player wouldn’t receive adequate minutes.
Unless the team progresses to at least the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, the 2025/26 season is set to feature their fewest fixtures (excluding war-affected years) since 1914/15.