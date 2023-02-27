Connect with us
Sports

Man Utd end 6-yr trophy drought

Carabao Cup 2023 winners Manchester United

Manchester United finally ended their six year wait for silverware after the beat Newcastle at Wembley in the finals of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

United secured the victory with a 2-0 margin thanks to goals from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and in-form sticker Marcus Rashford.

It is a sweet Victory for new Manager Erik Ten Hag who joined the club before the start of the current campaign.

It had been a long time since United won a trophy as seen from the fact that o my a few players in the square had tested the feeling under United jersey.

The last time the Red Devils won a trophy was 2016-2017 season under Portuguese manager Jose Maurinho.

