KCB Bank Uganda Partners with FMU to Sponsor Fort Portal Rally 2025

KCB Bank Uganda has teamed up with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to sponsor the Fort Portal Rally 2025, the fifth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC). The partnership was officially unveiled at a launch event held on Makerere Hill Road.

The rally will take place August 23–24, 2025, covering more than 137 kilometers of competitive stages across the districts of Fort Portal and Kyenjojo. Highlights will include the iconic Duncan’s Bridge on the Mpanga Stage, the Harugongo Stage, and a thrilling double-track super special stage in Kyenjojo town.

KCB Bank Uganda’s involvement continues its long-standing support for motorsport. Earlier this year, the bank contributed UGX 80 million to the Pearl of Africa Rally 2025 and UGX 167 million to support three drivers. For the Fort Portal Rally, KCB-sponsored drivers Mukula George Jr., Nasser Mutebi, and Oscar Ntambi will be in the spotlight.

Sheila Awori, Acting Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, said the sponsorship reflects the bank’s brand promise, “For People For Better.”

“Through our continued support for rallies like this one, we are championing performance and the purpose of Ugandan motorsport,” Awori noted.

In addition to the rally, KCB Bank is spearheading a tree-planting initiative targeting 15,000 trees. So far, 300 trees have been planted at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, and 1,000 at the Bugerere Stabex Rally tracks. Another 2,000 trees are set to be planted in Fort Portal ahead of the race.

Rally driver Nasser Mutebi expressed gratitude to KCB for the sponsorship and urged participants and spectators to prioritize safety during the event. Stuart Kimera, Vice President of the Uganda Motor Club, also applauded the bank’s commitment, saying their support is instrumental in keeping the sport alive and competitive.

