Could Amorim Change Formation?

United host Burnley on Saturday in their next opportunity to secure their first win of the Premier League campaign in a fixture that could see Amorim deviate away from his preferred 3-4-3 formation, after admitting for the first time that he is open to the idea.

Amorim said: “If I feel the best to change, I played all my life in 4-4-2, 4-3-3 – I never played one minute in 3-4-3 – my idea is we play one system, then adapt. I’m just trying to coach my players with the idea I have – this is the fun part.

“They asked me before, and I said I will play my system no matter what. In the future, I could change. I just want to win.

“It’s not about the system, in the first half [at Grimsby], I didn’t know the system of the team. It’s not the system.”

United have a new frontline of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo at their disposal but have scored just one goal from open play in the league, an own goal from Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz at Craven Cottage.

After stating the problems his side are facing were not down to the formation, Amorim highlighted the other issues plaguing his squad.

He said: “We need to focus in a lot of things. The players are always thinking in the past, it is in our minds. We need to focus on the next game. We dropped a level and we need to respond.

“Last game, we had moments where I had the feeling that when it is tough, everyone does their own thing. We have to change that feeling. We have to work on that, to work on that is the next game.

“We can respond on Saturday.

Comments

comments