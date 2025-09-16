Sports
Martinelli and Trossard Fire Arsenal to Victory in Spain
Mikel Arteta’s tactical changes proved decisive as substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to score and help Arsenal kick off Champions League journey in ideal fashion.
The opening half was closely contested with few clear opportunities, but the introductions of Martinelli and Trossard changed the game. Just 36 seconds after entering the pitch, Martinelli made an immediate impact, latching onto a pass from Trossard, sprinting nearly half the length of the field, and finishing calmly. Then, in the 84th minute, he returned the favor by setting up Trossard inside the area to secure the victory.
With the result, Arsenal became the first team in European Cup history to win six straight matches against Spanish opposition. Martinelli’s goal added to his impressive record of scoring long-range efforts on Spanish soil, following previous strikes against Sevilla and Real Madrid completing a special treble in Arteta’s native country.
Cautious Opening Half
Supporters inside San Mames had been waiting over a decade to see Champions League football return, and they created a raucous atmosphere as the players emerged, turning the venue—known as the Cauldron into a wall of sound.
Chances for Arsenal remained scarce in the first half.
As the half progressed, Viktor Gyokeres began to influence the game more. He forced a save from Unai Simon after a trademark run and came close with a diving header from Timber’s cross that drifted just wide.
The Swedish forward required treatment after a head clash with stand-in captain Gabriel during a set-piece, and with Timber momentarily off the pitch, Athletic took advantage. Dani Viviane popped up in an advanced position and drove a low effort just beyond Raya’s far post.
Shortly before the interval, Alex Berenguer headed a corner narrowly wide, sending the home fans into halftime encouraged by their team’s strong showing.
Impact from the Bench
Gyokeres’ strength in holding the ball up allowed Madueke to burst into space early in the second half, and he tested Simon with a sharp attempt from a tight angle. Minutes later, the winger forced another save with a deflected shot as pressure began to mount.
The breakthrough finally came in the 71st minute. Trossard came on for Gyokeres, followed by Martinelli replacing Eze. Within seconds of his arrival, Martinelli was released by a clever flick from Trossard. With a deft touch, he accelerated beyond the last defender and calmly slotted the ball beneath Simon, replicating his composed finishes in previous trips to Sevilla and Madrid.
It was a goal that reflected dominance after the interval, and Arsenal pushed for a second. That moment arrived with just four minutes left, once again involving both substitutes.
This time, Martinelli surged down the left, beating his marker and delivering a precise cutback to Trossard. The Belgian took a clean first touch and fired a shot that deflected onto the post before rolling in securing a memorable matchday one triumph.