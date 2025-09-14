Boxing Mourns “The Hitman”: Former Champion Ricky Hatton Dead at 46

British boxing legend and former world champion Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46.

A representative from Greater Manchester Police told reporters that officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

Known by fans as “The Hitman,” Hatton earned world championship titles in both the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. Over the course of his career, he faced renowned opponents including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, and Kostya Tszyu.

Hatton maintained an undefeated record of 43 wins until his 2007 bout with Mayweather. He concluded his professional career in 2012 with a record of 45 wins and just three losses.

In more recent years, the Manchester-born fighter had spoken candidly about his battles with depression, substance abuse, and alcoholism. Despite those challenges, he was scheduled to make a return to the ring on December 2 in Dubai, where he was set to fight Eisa Al Dah.

A devoted Manchester City fan, Hatton’s favorite club has announced it will observe a “minute’s appreciation” in his honor during today’s derby match against Manchester United.

Tributes from athletes and sports figures around the globe began pouring in on Sunday afternoon.

Comments

comments