Late Ecua Strike Earns Chad Shock Draw Against Ghana in World Cup Qualifier
Chad snatched a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser to hold Ghana to a surprise 1-1 draw in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Thursday.
Ghana looked set to extend their lead at the top of Group I after Jordan Ayew tapped home from close range in the 17th minute, following a low cross from Mohammed Kudus. But the Black Stars were punished for failing to kill off the game.
Chad offered little in attack for most of the match but capitalised late, as Celestin Ecua surged forward and fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the area. His shot took a heavy deflection and beat goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, sparking celebrations in N’Djamena and securing Chad’s first point from seven games.
Ghana had several chances to double their lead. Antoine Semenyo fired over just before half-time, while Kudus curled wide in the second half. Franky Tchaouna also tested Asare late on after intercepting a mistake from Gideon Mensah.
Despite the draw, Ghana remain four points clear at the top of Group I and are still in a strong position to qualify for back-to-back World Cup finals. However, their advantage could be cut later in the day, with Madagascar hosting Central African Republic and second-placed Comoros visiting Mali.
Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The result dents Ghana’s momentum, especially after missing out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. It also revives the hopes of Mali and Comoros, who now have a renewed chance of topping the group.
Ghana will look to bounce back in a crucial home clash against Mali on Monday (19:00 GMT).