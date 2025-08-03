Ghana Sends Cocoa Relief to Gaza in Rare African Show of Solidarity

In a powerful gesture of humanitarian solidarity, Ghana has donated cocoa-based relief items to Palestinian families affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The move, led by former President John Dramani Mahama, marks a rare and symbolic stance from an African nation in a conflict where much of the continent has traditionally remained cautious or neutral.

The donation includes chocolate and other products under the renowned Golden Tree brand—emblems of Ghana’s globally respected cocoa industry. Presented as both a practical contribution and a symbolic act, the relief is intended to address growing hunger and food insecurity among displaced families in Gaza.

“This donation emphasizes Ghana’s commitment to global peace and compassion,” said Mahama during the handover ceremony. “Cocoa, one of our most treasured natural resources, reflects the resilience and generosity of millions of Ghanaian farmers. Through this gift, we send not just food, but a message of hope.”

Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattari, received the donation on behalf of his people, expressing deep gratitude to the Ghanaian government and its citizens. He noted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands have been displaced and are increasingly dependent on international aid for survival.

With food systems collapsing under sustained bombardment, movement restrictions, and blocked humanitarian corridors, malnutrition—especially among children—has become a growing concern. “This support from Ghana comes at a time when many families have lost everything,” Alsattari said.

The donation follows Ghana’s recent decision to recall its ambassador to Israel amid escalating violence in Gaza. Though Ghana maintains diplomatic relations with both Israel and Palestine, Mahama used the occasion to reiterate his country’s support for a negotiated, peaceful resolution.

“Ghana supports a peaceful, negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, in line with international law and United Nations resolutions,” he said, calling on Israeli authorities to open humanitarian corridors into Gaza. “The time has come for diplomacy and dialogue—not destruction.”

Analysts believe Ghana’s bold action could signal a shifting trend among African countries, many of which have historically remained silent or disengaged on Middle East conflicts. The move may pave the way for more defined African engagement on issues that intersect with global justice and humanitarian values.

Mahama concluded by thanking all who contributed to the initiative and reaffirmed Ghana’s solidarity: “Ghana stands with the Palestinian people in their quest for peace and justice.”

As cocoa crosses continents, this moment is more than a gift—it’s a message. In a world fractured by war, Ghana is choosing compassion.

