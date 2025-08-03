Trump’s New Tariffs Hit Africa: Full List of Affected Countries Revealed

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday rolled out a new wave of tariffs, ranging from 10% to 41%, on imports from dozens of countries, invoking emergency powers in his continued push to reduce America’s trade deficits.

Back in April, Trump had threatened sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on global trade partners. The measures were delayed for 90 days to give countries a chance to renegotiate trade terms, with a final deadline set for August 1.

But with most talks stalling or collapsing, the tariff hikes have now taken effect under Trump’s revised global trade regime. Several African countries were affected, though the impact varied.

Lesotho, the small landlocked nation in Southern Africa, saw its originally proposed 50% tariff, previously the highest rate among African nations, reduced to 15% in the final announcement.

The adjustment offers slight relief to Lesotho’s struggling economy, which has been heavily dependent on textile exports to the U.S. The country had earlier declared a national state of disaster in July, citing the severe economic fallout from the looming tariffs that had already triggered widespread layoffs and factory closures.

Meanwhile, South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised economy, was hit with an unchanged 30% tariff, a move South African Trade Minister Parks Tau called a serious blow to the country’s export-driven industries.

The U.S. remains South Africa’s second-largest trading partner after China, with top exports including vehicles, iron and steel products, and citrus fruits.

Nigeria, Africa’s fourth-largest economy, saw a slight increase in its tariff rate, from 14% to 15%, under the new scheme.

Though less dramatic than the South African hike, the change signals Washington’s broad application of its trade policy across the continent. Below is the list of African countries hit with Trump’s new tariffs:

Rank Country New tariff April tariff 1 Algeria 30% 30% 2 Libya 30% 31% 3 South Africa 30% 30% 4 Tunisia 25% 28% 5 Angola 15% 32% 6 Botswana 15% 37% 7 Cameroon 15% 11% 8 Chad 15% 13% 9 Côte d’Ivoire 15% 21% 10 DRC 15% 11% 11 Equatorial Guinea 15% 13% 12 Ghana 15% 10% 13 Lesotho 15% 50% 14 Madagascar 15% 47% 15 Malawi 15% 17% 16 Mauritius 15% 40% 17 Mozambique 15% 16% 18 Namibia 15% 21% 19 Nigeria 15% 14% 20 Uganda 15% 10% 21 Zambia 15% 17% 22 Zimbabwe 15% 18%

