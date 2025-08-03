Morocco v Angola: Atlas Lions Launch Third Title Quest Against Resurgent Palancas Negras

Morocco will kick off their quest for a third title at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a high-stakes Group A fixture against Angola on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The North African giants are aiming for an unprecedented third CHAN title, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020.

They enter this tournament with a strong pedigree and a squad driven by ambition, despite facing pre-tournament challenges.

Head coach Tarik Sektioui has emphasized the importance of beginning the campaign with a win, noting that a positive start would instill belief and momentum in a competition where consistency often determines eventual champions.

“For us, it is very important to approach the first match with a victory that will allow the players to gain in terms of confidence and positive state of mind,” Sektioui told the media on the eve of the match.

“We are determined to win this match and have prepared well for it.”

Sektioui’s message was echoed by team captain Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, who said that the players understand the weight of expectation and are fully focused on delivering results.

“The national team is determined to win the trophy and the players are aware of the responsibility they have,” Hrimat stated.

“We have enough experience in African competitions to make a difference. Our main objective is to get through the group stage and ultimately win the title.”

Morocco’s success in previous CHAN tournaments has made them one of the most feared sides in the competition.

They have gone 13 matches unbeaten at CHAN, winning 11 and drawing 2. Their last defeat came in 2014 against Côte d’Ivoire.

Their previous opening matches include emphatic victories such as a 4-0 demolition of Mauritania in 2018 and a narrow 1-0 win over Togo in 2020.

This will be Morocco’s fifth appearance at the CHAN finals.

They are the only team to have successfully defended the title and remain unbeaten in opening matches.

However, Angola presents a significant challenge. The Palancas Negras are themselves veterans of the competition, with this being their fifth appearance.

Their best finish came in 2011 when they finished runners-up.

Angola head coach Pedro Gonçalves, who has led the national team since 2019, expressed confidence in his side’s ability to challenge the favourites.

“We’re not thinking beyond the Morocco match. They are strong, they want to win — but so do we. And I’m confident their hunger won’t exceed ours,” Gonçalves stated.

Angola’s recent record in continental competition has shown steady progress.

Under Gonçalves, the team enjoyed its best-ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign and were crowned COSAFA champions.

The coach believes this success reflects the growth of Angolan football.

“2024 was a very good year for us. Not only did we win COSAFA, but we had our best-ever AFCON. What made it even more special was how we united the nation behind the team,” he added.

But CHAN preparations were not without difficulty. Under the competition’s eligibility rules, only players competing in domestic leagues can participate. This led to the loss of five players who secured moves abroad during Angola’s training camp.

“Since we began preparations, five players have moved abroad. That’s something we never used to see,” Gonçalves said.

“It shows how Angolan players are being valued more. Technically, they’ve always been gifted, but now they’re developing holistically.”

Sunday’s encounter in Nairobi will be the first-ever CHAN meeting between Morocco and Angola.

However, Morocco holds an advantage in experience against Southern African opponents, having won previous CHAN matches against Namibia and Zambia, and drawn against Zimbabwe.

Angola’s record in opening matches has been less impressive. They are winless in four opening fixtures, with three draws and a single loss.

Their last win at the CHAN came in 2018, a 1-0 victory over Cameroon. Since then, they have gone four matches without a win.

Despite this, Angola have proven to be difficult opponents. They have drawn eight times in their CHAN history, including memorable high-scoring affairs like the 3-3 draw against Mali in 2022.

Both teams qualified for CHAN 2024 with commanding performances. Morocco topped their qualification group, while Angola defeated Lesotho 2-1 on aggregate, winning 2-0 away in the first leg before a narrow 1-0 defeat at home.

Sektioui highlighted the resilience of his players, praising their tactical maturity and determination amid setbacks during the pre-tournament phase.

“We started with native players born from 2000 onwards, but the departure of 11 players to new clubs and the injuries of two others affected our preparations,” he explained.

“The players retained in the final list have shown technical and tactical maturity that we will use to make good progress during this championship.”

He also welcomed the late additions of veteran players, whose presence he believes will be invaluable.

“I am very pleased with the addition of the veterans who joined us late, but whose quality was crucial and facilitated their quick integration with the players,” said the former international.

CHAN 2024 is co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania — the first time the competition is being staged across three nations.

Morocco will play their Group A fixtures in Nairobi, starting with the clash against Angola, followed by matches against Kenya, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Gonçalves believes the opening match against Morocco is the ideal litmus test for his team.

“This is our chance to test ourselves against one of the best. We’ve worked hard for this,” he said.

“Psychologically, we are preparing to play the best — and that’s what tomorrow is about.”

Morocco’s ambition is clear — to win the title and reinforce their status as a powerhouse of local football on the continent.

Angola, meanwhile, will look to build on their upward trajectory and pull off a statement result against the defending champions.

As the players take to the pitch in Nairobi, fans across Africa will be watching closely — not only to see who starts strong, but to gauge which of these two seasoned CHAN participants can turn potential into glory.

Source; CAF Oline

Comments

comments