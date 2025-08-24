Former DRC President Joseph Kabila Faces Death Penalty in Treason Trial

In a dramatic turn of events, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s public prosecutor has called for the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila, who is being tried in absentia for treason, war crimes, and alleged support for the M23 rebel group.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019, assumed power at just 29 following the assassination of his father, former President Laurent Kabila. His presidency was later marred by controversy, including a two-year delay of national elections beyond his term, which triggered widespread unrest across the country.

The government alleges that Kabila provided backing to the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels, who in recent months have seized major cities in eastern Congo. Kabila returned from self-imposed exile in April, making a high-profile arrival in Goma—a city under rebel control—further fueling speculation about his connections to the insurgency. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

During Friday’s court proceedings, Gen. Lucien René Likulia, representing the prosecution, requested a 20-year prison sentence for Kabila’s alleged condoning of war crimes, and 15 years for conspiracy, in addition to the death penalty for treason. The prosecution did not provide additional details regarding these charges.

Kabila’s immunity as a senator for life was revoked in May, paving the way for his trial. Supporters of the former leader have decried the legal proceedings as politically motivated. Ferdinand Kambere, a former minister under Kabila, described the trial as “a disgrace for the Republic,” while security analyst Henry-Pacifique Mayala said the prosecution’s case “appears more like a settling of scores than a genuine pursuit of justice.”

A verdict date has not yet been set, leaving the nation in anticipation over what could be one of the most consequential trials in recent Congolese history.

Comments

comments