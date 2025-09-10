Vice President Alupo Flags Off Construction of a Billion Shillings State of the Art Surgical Theatre in Katakwi

Vice President Jessica Alupo has officially launched the construction of a cutting-edge surgical theatre at Katakwi General Hospital, marking a major advancement in healthcare delivery for Katakwi district and the neighboring regions. The facility, which comes with an estimated cost of about 1 billion shs, will feature two fully equipped operating rooms, a patient recovery area, offices for medical staff including surgeons and anesthetists, a reception section, and essential restroom amenities.

The construction and furnishing of the theatre are being executed by the UPDF engineering brigade.

Speaking during the launch, Alupo urged the local community to place a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare practices such as routine medical checkups, vaccinations, regular physical activity, and maintaining a diet abundant in fruits and vegetables. She highlighted that these habits can greatly reduce the incidence of illness and limit the need for treatment-based healthcare.

Alupo also called for professionalism and discipline among the workers involved in the construction. She thanked President Museveni for his continued support and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to enhancing public services in the areas of security, road development, healthcare, and education.

Samuel Tusubira, a civil engineer from the Ministry of Health who oversees the Eastern region, stated that this facility will serve as the main surgical theatre for Katakwi General Hospital. The project was initiated in response to appeals from the Katakwi district local leadership, who raised concerns about the inadequacies of the current infrastructure.

Captain Noah Opio, who manages the project for the UPDF engineering brigade in the Eastern region, noted that construction is expected to take between 6 to 12 months before the facility is handed over to the hospital. He added that the modern surgical unit will not only enhance patient treatment but also support complex, life saving procedures and reinforce the district’s healthcare capabilities.

Dr. Joseph Emuron, medical superintendent at Katakwi General Hospital, explained that since the facility’s upgrade from a Health Centre IV to a general hospital in 2011, it has been operating with a single outdated theatre. This limited setup could only handle one patient at a time.

With the new theatre, which will include two operating rooms, Dr. Emuron anticipates a rise in daily surgeries from five to over ten, significantly improving the hospital’s ability to respond to patient needs. He also mentioned that the district has long struggled to manage complicated cases due to the constraints of the old facility, originally designed for a lower-tier health center.

Samuel Baker Opio, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Katakwi, acknowledged that launching new projects in the first quarter of the financial year is rare. However, with Vice President Alupo’s involvement, the district has already commenced two major initiatives: the upgrade of road networks and the construction of this modern surgical theatre. He urged residents to take pride in the developments and pledged accountability in ensuring value for every shilling spent on construction.

Geoffrey Omolo, Chairperson of the LCV District Council, recalled that the hospital had lacked adequate surgical facilities for over five years. The addition of a modern theatre aims to reduce fatalities linked to delays or limitations in treatment. Omolo praised the current leadership for delivering critical services, noting plans for a 50 billion renovation of the hospital by Algiers, along with the establishment of a specialized healthcare center.

Stephen Ilemukorit Okure, the Resident District Commissioner of Katakwi, underscored the need to safeguard construction materials to prevent theft, which has previously hindered progress on similar projects in the area. Meanwhile, Bosco Okiror, Member of Parliament for Usuk County and Chairperson of the Teso Parliamentary Group, remarked that the launch of these new healthcare facilities reflects a significant shift in the district’s development compared to previous years.

