From Stage to Parliament: Phina Mugerwa Eyes Female Workers MP Seat

Musician and cultural advocate Phina Mugerwa, widely recognized by her stage name Phina Masanyalaze, has officially announced her candidacy for the position of Female Workers Member of Parliament in Uganda’s 2026 general elections. Mugerwa, who currently holds the role of General Secretary for the Uganda Musicians Association and also serves as Vice Chairperson on the board of the Uganda National Culture Centre, made her declaration on Tuesday at a press conference in Kampala. The event was attended by members of the media, fellow musicians, and labour union officials.

“I come not just as a musician but as a workers’ advocate. I know the challenges workers face such as low pay, job insecurity, and unsafe working conditions. Women workers also face harassment and unequal treatment. These are the issues I want to raise in Parliament,” Mugerwa stated.

She shared that her background in the arts sector has instilled in her a strong sense of perseverance and grit, qualities she believes are crucial in championing workers’ rights. As part of her agenda, she expressed interest in encouraging the establishment of cooperatives within labour unions and improving their access to financial support.

Mugerwa also highlighted her intention to use edutainment, a fusion of education and entertainment, to spread awareness of labour rights, leveraging the influence of music to engage citizens. “I am not here to make promises. I am here to take action. Your struggles are my struggles. Your fight will be my fight,” she affirmed.

Wilson Owere, a seasoned labour union leader and former Chairperson General of the Amalgamated Transport and General Workers Union, welcomed Mugerwa’s move, noting the need for dynamic leadership that can close the gap between Parliament and the labour force. “There is a big gap between workers and the decision makers. We need someone who can help bridge that gap. Phina is energetic, and I see potential in her leadership,” Owere remarked.

However, he also offered a word of caution, pointing out the entrenched challenges within the labour sector, such as restricted space for emerging leaders and external political pressures. He urged Mugerwa to remain committed to her mission. “If you don’t do a good job, I will not hesitate to speak out. But if you stay true to your words, you will have our support,” he said, further encouraging more youth to get involved in labour activism.

Mugerwa joins the growing list of aspirants aiming for the Female Workers MP seat, currently occupied by Agnes Kunihira of the ruling NRM party, who secured her position as the party’s flagbearer unopposed. According to the Electoral Commission, led by Justice Simon Byabakama, nominations for directly elected MPs are scheduled for October 15–16, 2025.

In addition to her artistic and advocacy roles, Mugerwa also serves as the Guild President at the Labour College of East Africa. She rose to fame in 2006 and earned the nickname “Uganda’s Shakira” due to her dynamic stage presence. Her moniker “Masanyalaze,” derived from her breakout hit song, remains a core part of her public identity.

