Empango 2025: Tooro Kingdom Gears Up for King Oyo’s 30th Coronation

The Tooro Kingdom is preparing to celebrate the 30th coronation anniversary of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. The event, referred to locally as Empango, is set to take place this Friday at the Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

The palace is currently bustling with activity, as extensive renovations are underway to enhance its appearance. The ritual houses (Obuju bw’emirwa), where King Oyo will carry out traditional rites on Friday, have also been refurbished.

The festivities will begin on Thursday with Empango Kutoma, a traditional pre-celebration. This involves beating the royal drum nine times and performing a range of ceremonies to honor both the ancestors and the heritage of the Batooro people.

King Oyo is expected to receive nine spears symbolizing his duty to protect the kingdom, milk cattle, oversee mock court cases, and initiate the royal amakondere, a respected cultural dance in both Tooro and Bunyoro.

King Oyo ascended to the throne in 1995 following the passing of his father, the late Patrick Olimi Kaboyo.

Coronation week began on Tuesday with the baptism of Prince Jamari Matthew Farquharson Adyeeri, son of Princess Ruth Komuntale and Phillip Farquharson, held at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal City.

During the baptism ceremony, Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Ruwenzori Diocese addressed the congregation, stating that baptism is the foundation of Christian identity and a representation of new life in Christ.

“Through baptism, we are welcomed into the family of Christ. It is not only a celebration, but also a commitment by the child’s parents, godparents, and community to raise the child in the love and teachings of Jesus,” Bishop Kisembo said.

He offered prayers for Prince Jamari, wishing him wisdom, humility, and a spirit of service as he grows.

The Bishop also commended Princess Komuntale and her husband for baptising their son in Tooro, describing it as a meaningful act that connects the young prince to both his faith and his cultural heritage.

Calvin Amstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, the Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, shared that several events have been organised to commemorate the anniversary. These include a Royal Tour during which the King will lead guests to notable locations such as the King Oyo Model Farm in Kyenjojo District, the Kiko tea estate, and the region’s famous crater lakes.

Additional activities planned include ekyoto hampango and a medical outreach at Rubona and Karago markets, as well as at the palace grounds on Friday.

This year’s coronation celebration will be held under the theme “Advocating for Visionary Leadership”.

