Uganda Moves to Restore Lake Bunyonyi Amid Pollution Concerns

Ministry of Water and Environment, through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has begun modernizing its water treatment systems at Lake Bunyonyi. The upgrades focus on improved filtration and chlorination methods to guarantee that the lake’s water meets safe-use standards.

This move comes in response to a statement delivered in Parliament on Tuesday by Aisha Sekindi, Minister of State for Water and Environment. While addressing a plenary chaired by Speaker Anita Among, she highlighted the lake’s recent troubling changes, including brown coloration, a strong stench, oily layers, and white foam. The minister explained: “Over the past few weeks, Lake Bunyonyi’s waters have turned brownish, emitting a strong odor with visible oily films and white foam.”

A rapid evaluation by the Ministry traced the problem mainly to “lake turnover,” a natural occurrence in which colder deep water mixes with the warmer surface, increasing turbidity.

Sekindi added, “Poor waste management from markets, car washing bays, and other establishments around the lake is contributing to low oxygen levels, foul odors, oily films, and white foam.” Tests confirmed alarmingly low oxygen levels, placing aquatic life at risk and compromising the lake as a clean water source.

The Ministry’s interventions include stricter monitoring for environmental compliance, community awareness programs on waste disposal and discouraging farming close to the lake’s edge. To tackle turbidity, NWSC is improving its treatment plants with advanced filtration and chlorination.

Alongside this, the Ministry is strengthening catchment protection by encouraging sustainable agriculture, establishing bench terraces, installing soil and water conservation structures, and planting trees.

As immediate steps, authorities will provide alternative livelihoods for upstream residents to encourage conservation and work with local governments to upgrade waste disposal systems at Harutindo Landing Center market, preventing untreated waste from entering the lake.

“These measures aim to restore Lake Bunyonyi’s ecological balance, ensuring its sustainability for aquatic life and local communities,” Sekindi assured. She noted that monitoring and research will continue, with a detailed report to be presented to Parliament in the near future.

However, the Opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe, speaking for the Leader of the Opposition, criticized the lack of concrete short-term remedies. “It’s disappointing that the Minister is still promising a future report,” he remarked, suggesting that Shadow Minister for Water and Environment, Christine Nakimwero Kaaya (Kiboga District Woman Representative), prepare a parallel report for deeper parliamentary debate.

Speaker Anita Among agreed to the proposal and postponed the discussion to Thursday, September 11, 2025, to allow for wider input.

Lake Bunyonyi, located in southwestern Uganda, is admired for its tranquility and biodiversity. Known as a “place of many little birds,” it is among Africa’s deepest lakes, reaching around 900 meters. With 29 islands, terraced green hills, and abundant birdlife, the lake attracts tourists for bird watching, boat rides, canoeing, ziplining, and cultural experiences. It is also considered safe for swimming, free from bilharzia and dangerous aquatic animals.

Comments

comments