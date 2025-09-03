Pollution blamed for Lake Bunyonyi discoloration and odor

The Ministry of Water and Environment has linked the recent discoloration and foul odor of Lake Bunyonyi to pollution and inadequate management of its catchment area. This announcement follows growing public concern over the lake’s noticeable decline in water quality and appearance over the past several weeks.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry confirmed that the ecological changes observed in Lake Bunyonyi, long celebrated for its natural beauty and tourism value, are primarily the result of human-induced environmental degradation. Key contributors include agricultural runoff, sedimentation from construction and mining, and poor disposal of waste. These have led to the lake’s brown hue color, strong odor, oily surface layer, and unusual white scum.

For more than three weeks, local communities have reported a persistent change in the lake’s condition. While such effects usually subside shortly after rainfall, the current situation has endured, prompting many to turn to alternative water sources.

The Ministry explained that the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has been struggling to treat the increasingly polluted lake water. Although the treated water remains safe from bacterial contamination, it fails to meet acceptable standards for color, causing concern among users.

On-site assessments revealed concerning environmental indicators. Dissolved Oxygen levels were dangerously low at 1.60 mg/L, increasing the risk of fish mortality. Turbidity levels averaged 16.75 NTU, with peaks up to 32 NTU, and water color reached 130 PtCo, well above the normal 30–100 PtCo range. Additionally, elevated Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) suggest significant organic pollution, likely stemming from decaying plant material and untreated wastewater.

Contrary to earlier rumors, the Ministry ruled out volcanic activity as a cause, citing the absence of seismic disturbances or unusual flooding. Instead, it identified several pollution sources, mining and quarrying activities within the watershed, poor sanitation at Harutindo Landing Centre market, and potential waste discharge from the roughly 46 hotels situated along the lake’s edge.

To address the crisis, the Ministry proposed a phased plan. Immediate actions include conducting environmental compliance audits of local businesses, enforcing environmental protection laws, educating the public on sustainable lake use, and enhancing NWSC’s water treatment capabilities. Over the next one to five years, plans include creating protected buffer zones along the shoreline, introducing soil conservation and reforestation efforts, upgrading sanitation in key community areas, and providing alternative income opportunities for residents in upstream areas.

The Ministry stated that a comprehensive report will be released by the end of September 2025 once further investigations are complete. Situated between Kisoro and Rubanda districts in southwestern Uganda, Lake Bunyonyi is one of the country’s most prominent natural attractions for tourism.

Comments

comments