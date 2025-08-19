UPDF and Million Trees International Forge Stronger Partnership to Boost Environmental Conservation

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has commended Dr Jibril Semakura Owomugisha, the founding director of Million Trees International, for his contribution to environmental conservation and restoration efforts.

The recognition was delivered by Brig Gen Michael Kibuye, Director of Civil-Military Cooperation, who presented a token of appreciation from the Chief of Defence Forces.

Brig Gen Kibuye highlighted Dr Jibril’s support during annual Tarehe Sita celebrations and other engagements, particularly his donation of 150,000 assorted indigenous and fruit trees. “UPDF has worked closely with you in environmental protection operations, especially during Tarehe Sita celebrations. You donated 150,000 assorted indigenous and fruit trees which are now being planted in barracks and surrounding communities. We are grateful for your contribution,” Brig Gen Kibuye said.

In his remarks, Dr Jibril praised the UPDF for its role in national reforestation efforts under the Running Out of Trees (ROOTs) campaign. He noted that Uganda’s forest cover has increased to 13 per cent since 2018, attributing part of this progress to the UPDF’s commitment. “The UPDF has been a reliable forestry partner. Beyond law enforcement on environmental protection, the force has directly engaged in land restoration, growing more than 850,000 fruit and indigenous trees across its barracks. Each soldier is tasked with monitoring at least 10 trees,” Dr Jibril said.

The UPDF has integrated environmental protection into its civil-military cooperation programmes, alongside health camps, community outreach, and emergency response during natural disasters.

