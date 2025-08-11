ICEA LION and My Tree Initiative Uganda Plant Seeds for a Greener, Financially Savvy Future at Nsambya School

Owen Kato, General Manager- ICEA LION Asset Management (ILLAM) handing a tree to Sister Bernadette Sanyu, the Headmistress of Mother Kevin Memorial Primary School during the tree planting activity.

In a vibrant blend of environmental action and financial education, ICEA LION Uganda and My Tree Initiative Uganda planted 400 trees at Mother Kevin Memorial Primary School in Nsambya, marking a significant milestone in their nationwide Go-Green campaign. The initiative aims to combat climate change while equipping the next generation with vital financial skills to become responsible stewards of both nature and their futures.

The event was led by Owen Kato, General Manager of ICEA LION Asset Management (ILAM), Enjer Ashraf, Executive Director of My Tree Initiative Uganda, and Sister Bernadette Sanyu, Headmistress of Mother Kevin Memorial School. The schoolyard was alive with laughter and learning as pupils eagerly planted saplings and absorbed lessons on sustainability and personal finance.

“We are here today not just to plant trees, but to plant knowledge,” Mr. Kato told the students. “We want to help you understand why trees are important to your future, and also teach you how to make smart decisions with your money.” He encouraged children to think about saving and spending wisely by prioritising needs over wants.

Enjer Ashraf praised the partnership, calling tree planting “an investment in the future” and celebrating the effort to nurture “both greenery and young minds that value nature.”

Sister Sanyu expressed gratitude to ICEA LION, describing the initiative as “a blessing” and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to protecting the trees and passing on the lessons learned to future students.

The Go-Green campaign’s vision goes beyond Nsambya, aspiring to build a Uganda where young people inherit not only a greener planet but also the financial wisdom needed to thrive within it.

