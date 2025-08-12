Opportunity Bank Uganda Marks 30 Years with Climate-Focused Charity Run, Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Opportunity Bank Uganda recently celebrated three decades of impactful service by hosting a charity run themed “Planting Hope, Growing Change, Greening the Future.” The event attracted participants who conquered challenging 10km and 5km routes, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental conservation and climate action.

The run went beyond promoting health and fitness—it served as a nationwide call to action aimed at raising awareness on climate change and bolstering reforestation efforts throughout Uganda. It perfectly aligns with Opportunity Bank’s core Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies.

Since May 2024, Opportunity Bank has been a key player in environmental sustainability through its partnership with the Lukango Tree Conservancy (LuTreeCo). Together, they launched a pioneering national school greening initiative designed to plant indigenous trees and foster environmental stewardship among Uganda’s youth.

To date, over 3,000 indigenous trees have been planted in 66 schools across Uganda’s four regions, involving more than 3,000 students directly in tree-planting activities. These efforts have transformed school landscapes from flood-prone areas like Soroti to drought-affected regions such as Kikuube, promoting biodiversity and climate resilience in diverse ecological zones.

Opportunity Bank’s CEO, Owen Amanya, emphasised the symbolic power of these trees, describing them as “seeds of hope, symbols of resilience, and commitments to lasting change.” He underscored the Bank’s holistic approach to sustainability, which not only focuses on environmental action but also supports quality education through its School Improvement Financing Program.

“Uganda loses approximately 90,000 hectares of forest annually, and forest cover has dwindled from 24% in 1990 to just 9.5% today,” Amanya stated. “This decline threatens biodiversity, water security, and climate stability. But through collective effort, every tree planted can absorb up to 22 kilograms of CO₂ annually, restore degraded landscapes, and provide habitats for countless species.”

He lauded the dedication of students, teachers, runners, sponsors, and partners whose involvement fuels the success of these initiatives. Proceeds and awareness from the Opportunity Bank Run are channelled into expanding the school greening program and supporting broader community-led conservation efforts.

The event, therefore, stands as a beacon of how financial institutions can play a pivotal role in climate change mitigation, nurturing a greener, healthier future for Uganda’s youth and the environment they will inherit.

