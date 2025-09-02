Uganda’s tourism sector rebounds strongly with surging visitor numbers and revenue

Uganda’s tourism industry is making a strong comeback, recording significant increases in both tourist arrivals and revenue, according to new government data.

Between January and June 2025, the country welcomed more than 765,000 visitors. This growth injected trillions of Shillings into the economy and brought the sector closer to surpassing pre-pandemic benchmarks.

Figures were released by State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra during a press briefing ahead of World Tourism Day 2025 celebrations.

The minister indicated that the country’s tourism industry is not only recovering from the impact of COVID-19 but is on track for even greater growth.

Tourism continues to be a major source of employment in Uganda, directly supporting over 800,000 jobs and indirectly benefiting another 1.5 million people. Mugarra emphasized that increased tourist arrivals mean more work opportunities in areas such as accommodation, guiding, transport, cultural crafts, entertainment, and farming that supplies food to the industry.

He also highlighted tourism’s broader benefits that include uplifting communities, safeguarding biodiversity, preserving culture, and promoting inclusive growth.

Mugarra credited infrastructure development particularly in roads, airports, and national security as key contributors to the sector’s resurgence.

This year’s World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27th in Arua, under the global theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformations.” Organizers chose Arua to spotlight the region’s cultural diversity, tourism potential, and growing significance in Uganda’s national tourism strategy.

A month-long lineup of activities is planned for September, including cultural exhibitions, conservation drives, awareness campaigns, and community mobilisation. One of the key highlights will be free access to selected national parks from September 25th–27th

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) announced that the September celebrations will include various events such as the Rhino Naming Ceremony, exhibitions, community-based activities, and entertainment programs in Arua.

Tourism stakeholders are confident that Uganda will exceed pre-pandemic records in both visitor numbers and earnings by the end of 2025.

