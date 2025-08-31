Brig Gen Charity Bainababo Champions Women’s Sports at CDF Cup 2025 in Masaka

Brigadier General Charity Bainababo, Director of Women Affairs in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), has highlighted the critical role of women in sports, emphasising that active participation reflects empowerment and operational readiness within the military.

Speaking at the 17th Edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup 2025 in Masaka, Brig Gen Bainababo encouraged female soldiers to engage wholeheartedly in sports, noting the dual benefits of physical fitness and teamwork. “Sports is important for us as people in uniform,” she said. “First of all, it enhances our fitness, but also the teamwork.” She stressed that sports foster cohesion among soldiers, helping them understand each other’s strengths and abilities—a vital component for mission readiness.

Brig Gen Bainababo further urged female combatants to uphold discipline, efficiency, and unity in all activities, adding, “We get to know each other. We know each other’s abilities and capabilities because we are going to operate together anyway. So it’s good for us, good for our fitness, good for us to know each other, and it keeps your brain working for readiness as a soldier.” Her remarks highlighted the broader importance of sports as a tool for building both physical and mental resilience in the armed forces.

The CDF Cup 2025 netball tournament witnessed intense competition among UPDF teams, producing notable results:

Joint Staff Brigade defeated MOI 54–13

defeated MOI 54–13 1 Infantry Division overcame Marines 50–30

overcame Marines 50–30 Military Police dominated Jinja Cantonment 62–5

dominated Jinja Cantonment 62–5 3rd Infantry Division narrowly edged UPDF Air Force 27–25

The event attracted top military leadership, including Brig Gen Jackson Kajuba, Col Robert Ngabirano, and Lt Col John Andrew Kulu, who joined the teams in celebrating the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

The CDF Cup 2025 not only showcased the sporting talent of female soldiers but also reinforced Brig Gen Bainababo’s message: that sports are a vital avenue for empowerment, cohesion, and operational preparedness within the UPDF. The tournament continues to be a platform where women in uniform demonstrate excellence, teamwork, and resilience, both on and off the field.

