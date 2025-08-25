UPDF’s Elite SFC Units Set for Action in 17th Edition of CDF Cup

The Special Forces Command (SFC) has flagged off its Rangers and football team to participate in the 17th edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup Tournament scheduled for August 26 to September 5, 2025, in Masaka.

The annual competition, which will be hosted by the Armoured Division, will bring together more than 20 teams from across the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). Participants will compete in football, netball, range shooting, and other activities.

Speaking during the flag-off at VVIPTS-Sera Kasenyi, SFC Commander Maj Gen David Mugisha urged his troops to uphold discipline throughout the tournament. He reminded them of SFC’s strong track record in previous editions and challenged them to work hard to maintain the unit’s reputation.

Brig Gen John Bosco Asinguza, Commander of the 1 Special Forces Group, also rallied the teams to approach the games with professionalism, unity, and courage. He emphasised that SFC is expected to lead by example among the competing formations.

Present were: the Chief of Staff-SFC, Brig Gen Paula Namawa, senior officers, among others.

