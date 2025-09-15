Legal Aid and Mediation Bring Hope to Women in Karamoja

For the past 16 months, FIDA Uganda has addressed more than 2,000 cases in the Karamoja sub-region, providing a vital lifeline to women and girls in search of justice. In Karamojong communities, cultural traditions have historically excluded women from customary dispute resolution processes, making it difficult for them to access justice.

By employing both legal proceedings and mediation, FIDA Uganda has strengthened women’s voices in the justice system and worked towards fairness and equality. According to Lilian Byarugaba, FIDA Uganda’s Executive Director, their achievements have been largely driven by collaboration with the judiciary and police.

She stressed that these partnerships have played a pivotal role in reaching key milestones and building a more inclusive legal framework. Byarugaba also pointed out that working closely with the judiciary has enabled FIDA to set up facilities that cater to persons with disabilities. Additionally, survivors have been supported in gathering witnesses and preparing documentation necessary for legal proceedings.

For minor disagreements, FIDA has promoted dialogue and peaceful settlements, contributing to harmony within local communities. The organization has also equipped village elders with mediation skills, enabling them to resolve conflicts amicably at the community level. Byarugaba remarked that this strategy has led to fewer minor cases in court and has created safe environments for individuals to share their concerns and settle disputes at home.

She highlighted that FIDA’s impact goes beyond numbers, reflecting meaningful changes in the lives of women. Regular outreach and education efforts have improved law enforcement practices. Women are now better informed about how to report violations to legal personnel and relevant authorities.

Martin Odong, a community elder from Naitakwae village in Moroto district recognized FIDA’s efforts, especially in supporting women who have long been marginalized.

He explained that awareness campaigns at the grassroots level have enlightened communities on how to seek justice, reduced incidents of gender based violence, and nurtured respect within households.

Odong also mentioned that the conflict resolution skills taught by FIDA have encouraged peace and unity, contributing to stronger social ties across the region.

In May 2024, the Royal Danish Embassy partnered with FIDA Uganda to support initiatives focused on promoting human rights, advancing gender justice, and improving access to legal aid in Karamoja and the West Nile region.

This initiative aims to assist vulnerable women through legal aid clinics, counseling services, mediation, and court representation, with a particular focus on land and property rights, as well as economic empowerment.

