Police Responds to NUP Abduction Allegations: “We Arrest, Not Kidnap”

The Uganda Police Force has rejected allegations that it is abducting leaders and supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), stating that individuals taken into custody are facing legitimate criminal charges. Speaking at a press briefing held at Police Headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke dismissed the claims of abductions as unfounded.

Rusoke emphasized that those involved were lawfully apprehended and charged in accordance with the law. He noted that 10 individuals affiliated with the NUP have been arrested, with nine already undergoing prosecution over various offenses, chief among them, allegations of engaging in military-style training at the NUP offices in Makerere Kavule.

“We don’t abduct, we arrest. The public can’t dictate how we conduct arrests because we follow the law. When we arrest someone, we take them to the police and open a file, that’s not kidnapping. Nine individuals have already been prosecuted, and we have one lady who will also face prosecution soon,” Rusoke stated.

He added that the mode of arrest is determined by the police and varies depending on the situation, suspects may be summoned, detained from their residences, or arrested from any location across the country. The police further stressed that taking part in unauthorized military drills constitutes a serious offense under the Penal Code Act, which must be addressed through lawful means such as legislative amendments.

Several NUP members and supporters are currently facing prosecution and have been remanded over charges tied to illegal military-style drills. Those named in connection with the case include Tasi Calvin, also known as Bobi Giant, Serunkuuma Edwin (Eddie King Kabenja), Lukenge Sharif, Nyanzi Yasin, Kaweesi, Waiswa Mufumbiro, and Saudah Madaada.

Opposition figures have repeatedly criticized the arrests, claiming that they are often executed by unidentified men in plain clothing, without adherence to lawful procedures. They allege that these arrests are meant to suppress dissent in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections. Rusoke, however, reiterated that the police are acting within their legal mandate and that their operations are not subject to external direction.

Most recently, Doreen Kaija, head of the NUP’s Kamwokya Leadership Training School and a candidate for City Hall councillor in Nakawa East was taken from her home in Kinawataka on Sunday evening by heavily armed individuals in civilian attire. Police later confirmed her detention but did not disclose the charges against her.

These developments have drawn concern from human rights groups and political observers, who fear that the upcoming 2026 elections could be marred by the same patterns of arrests and detentions that characterized the 2021 polls. The continued targeting and legal action against NUP affiliates have sparked broader apprehension about the state of political freedom in Uganda.

Source: URN

