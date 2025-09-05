Grenade Uncovered in Adjumani District, Bomb Experts Deployed

A hand grenade has been found in Tiolo Cell, Nyivura Ward, Pakele Town Council, Adjumani District.

The unexploded device was seen on Thursday by Florence Chandia, a local resident, while she was working in her maize and simsim garden.

Collins Asea, the Police Spokesperson for the North Nile region, confirmed the incident. He explained that Chandia, growing suspicious of the metallic object, promptly reported it to Pakele Police Station. On receiving the report, the Officer in Charge at the station dispatched a team to the scene. The team verified the presence of the unexploded device, which had its safety pin secured with a rubber rope. It was left untouched and secured in place, awaiting the arrival of Bomb Experts.

He further mentioned that the device appeared to be quite old and had been found in an open area of the garden, indicating that it had likely been placed there by an unknown person. Authorities have already alerted bomb experts from the police headquarters, who are en route to Adjumani to dispatch Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists to safely neutralize the device.

In the wake of the discovery, the police have urged the public to stay calm and avoid unnecessary panic as investigations are underway.

There are concerns that unexploded ordnances may still be present in several areas of Adjumani, Moyo, Yumbe, Koboko, Maracha, and parts of Arua, regions that were affected by the West Nile Bank Front insurgency in the recent past.

This discovery brings back memories of a tragic incident four years ago, when two children were killed and others injured in Adjumani after they reportedly struck a grenade they had found on a riverbank.

