Uganda, UK Strengthen Military Ties in High-Level Meeting

In a significant move to bolster defence cooperation, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, held talks with Lt Col Ash Wiseman, the British Defence Attaché to Uganda, at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe on Friday.

The meeting focused on enhancing military collaboration between Uganda and the United Kingdom, with both leaders exploring avenues to build on their longstanding partnership. Discussions centred on regional and international security matters, as well as initiatives to further strengthen joint operational capabilities.

Uganda and the UK share a rich history of military cooperation, with the British providing training and capacity-building support to the UPDF over the years. The two nations have also collaborated on peace support operations and various regional security initiatives aimed at promoting stability across East Africa.

Gen Kainerugaba, a Sandhurst graduate, has been instrumental in advancing the bilateral military relationship. His leadership has been key in ensuring sustained engagement and cooperation between the Ugandan and British armed forces.

The meeting with Lt Col Wiseman highlighted both countries’ commitment to deepening defence ties, enhancing mutual operational readiness, and promoting peace and security in the region. Officials emphasised that continued collaboration would not only strengthen national security but also contribute to broader regional stability.

The high-level engagement marks another milestone in Uganda-UK military relations, signalling a renewed focus on strategic partnerships and shared security objectives.

