Child traffickers use deceptive translation ruse at Nadunget market

Authorities in Moroto District have raised concerns about new methods employed by child traffickers at Nadunget livestock market. These traffickers pose as traders looking for translation help, recruiting children to translate English into the local language. They gain the children’s trust by befriending them before eventually trafficking them.

A Councillor in Nadunget Sub-county explained that child trafficking surges during market days. She revealed that traffickers sometimes dress children in school uniforms to evade security checks. She recounted a recent incident where a child trafficked to Teso was rescued after spending two years working as a shepherd.

Efforts are underway, with the district collaborating closely with security forces to strengthen roadblock operations aimed at stopping traffickers.

Joint operations between Soroti police and others recently resulted in the arrest of four suspects who are believed to be part of trafficking networks. These suspects are currently detained while police prepare their cases for court.

