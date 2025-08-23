UPDF Troops in Somalia Warned Against Complacency as Tour of Duty Reaches Midpoint

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers serving under the United Nations Guard Unit Eleven (UNGU-XI) in Somalia have been cautioned to remain vigilant as they enter the second half of their mission.

The warning was issued by the UNGU-XI Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Ruyogoza Barigye, during a meeting with officers and men at the unit’s headquarters. He reminded troops that despite the progress achieved so far in their deployment, the threat posed by Al-Shabaab remains constant and requires unwavering alertness.

“We have made significant progress so far, but we cannot afford to relax,” Lt Col Barigye stressed. “Our enemy of peace, Al-Shabaab, is constantly observing our activities and waiting for an opportunity to strike. We must remain alert and proactive to prevent any surprises.”

He called on unit leaders to set the highest standards of discipline and commitment, noting that effective leadership was critical to sustaining morale and operational focus in a volatile environment. “As leaders, it is our duty to ensure soldiers understand the importance of their role in peacekeeping and the risks involved. We must lead by example and maintain the highest standards,” he said.

Military Intelligence Officer Captain Joseph Maada also addressed the meeting, underscoring the role of intelligence in enhancing operational success. He explained that the timely collection and dissemination of information was essential in predicting enemy manoeuvres and neutralising threats before they escalate.

The session, which brought together company commanders, departmental heads, and shift leaders, served as a platform to reinforce discipline, coordination, and operational readiness.

Uganda continues to play a critical role in peace support operations in Somalia under the United Nations mandate, where its troops are tasked with securing key installations and supporting stabilisation efforts in the fight against Al-Shabaab insurgents.

