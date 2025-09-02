Don Nasser pretrial postponed: Judge demands mobile phones, passports on exhibit list

At the High Court’s International Crimes Division (ICD) in Kampala, Judge Dr. Andrew Bashaija ordered the prosecution to present all physical evidence including mobile phones, passports, and related materials for inspection in court prior to the pretrial hearing of socialite Nasser Nduhukire, popularly known as Don Nasser.

The directive came during Tuesday’s session, where Nduhukire appeared facing charges of defilement and aggravated child trafficking. Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo was prepared to move forward with the proceedings, but on learning that Nduhukire had appointed a new lawyer, Evans Ochieng, the court granted additional time for the lawyer to study the case. The judge then scheduled the next session for September 17, 2025.

Previously, in December 2024, the court had released Nduhukire on cash bail of 3 million shillings after he was committed to the High Court by Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court the previous month.

Prosecutors accuse him of recruiting, transporting, and providing shelter to a 16-year-old girl for sexual exploitation between May 3 and May 27, 2024, using substances such as cocaine to lure her into sexual acts.

The alleged offenses are said to have occurred across different sites, including Acacia Avenue, Tagore Living Apartments in Kampala, and Kito Zone in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

In July 2025, the ICD dismissed Nduhukire’s attempt to annul the case on grounds that he had been abducted and tortured by security agents and forcibly brought from Kenya to Uganda. The court found no credible evidence supporting his claims. Notably, immigration records revealed his last lawful entry into Uganda had been via Entebbe Airport in October 2023, contradicting his narrative.

Source: Urn

