Uganda Police Mourns Sudden Death of Senior Officer

The Uganda Police Force is grieving the unexpected passing of Superintendent of Police (SP) Musa Walugembe, aged 45, who was discovered deceased at his home in Najjanankumbi, Kampala. Authorities reported that they were alerted to his death shortly after midnight on September 3, 2025, and promptly responded to the scene.

SP Walugembe, who resided alone, had locked himself inside his house, prompting officers to forcibly open the door to enter. According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police collected witness statements and carried out a thorough examination of the scene.

The body was transported to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death. Initial observations revealed no visible injuries or abrasions on body as Onyango explained. He added that neighbors mentioned Walugembe had recently complained of chest discomfort and was last seen alive on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The Uganda Police Force expressed its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and fellow colleagues of SP Walugembe.

