Ubimo Cup 2025: Sports as a Tool for Peace and Community Awareness in Alur Kingdom

The Alur Kingdom, in collaboration with MTN Uganda, officially unveiled the 8th edition of the Ubimo Cup on Sunday in Paidha Town, Zombo District. This year’s event is centered on strengthening peace among chiefdoms and raising awareness about teenage pregnancies and early marriages. Both the Ubimo Cup and the annual bicycle races are initiatives spearheaded by the Alur Kingdom and MTN as part of the festivities leading up to the coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty Phillips Olarker Rauni III, held every October.

To kick-start the edition, a tense football clash was played between the Alur from Uganda and their peers from DR Congo. The DR Congo side emerged victorious with a 1–0 win, courtesy of a decisive strike in the 78th minute by Yewa Shafic. He walked away with Shs 500,000 and a trophy, while the Ugandan team received Shs 250,000 as second-place finishers.

Vincent Ochaya, the Executive Director of Alur Kingdom, revealed that the competition will officially begin next Wednesday at the chiefdom level, with each county expected to present four teams. “The 8th edition of Ubimo Cup will be played under the theme promoting positive parenting to end teenage pregnancies and early child marriages, with sports used as an avenue to sensitize the youths on the challenges they face,” Ochaya stated.

Ochaya emphasized that teenage pregnancies and early marriages remain a pressing challenge in the Alur Kingdom, particularly across Zombo, Nebbi, and Pakwach districts. Current figures indicate Zombo leading at 21 percent, Nebbi at 13 percent, and Pakwach at 9 percent, a reduction credited to stronger partnerships with district governments.

“We are seeing the number of girls getting married at a teenage age scaling down in the kingdom because clan leaders have taken the fight against child marriages to the community,” he noted.

MTN Uganda’s Regional Manager, Phillips Odoi, also reaffirmed the telecom’s dedication to supporting community transformation through sports. “Sporting activities bring more youths together, and that’s why leaders can pass valid information which are a game-changer to transform the positive well-being of communities. That is the reason Ubimo Cup is sponsored annually by MTN to transform the lives of youths,” Odoi remarked.

The official launch of the tournament will take place on September 24, 2025, at Bar Okoro, with Okoro chiefdom fielding four teams. Matches will continue in Jonam chiefdom on September 26 at Alwi Seed Playground, and then in Padyere chiefdom on September 27 at Agwok Primary School Playground.

