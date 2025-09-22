Crop Losses Mount as Balalo Herders Remain in Katakwi

Farmers in Katakwi District have raised alarm over the activities of Balalo cattle herders, accusing them of invading farms and causing significant crop damage, threatening food security in the area. Despite Executive Order Number Two issued by President Yoweri Museveni, which prohibits the presence of Balalo in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions, locals claim that herds are still moving freely across Katakwi and Kapelebyong districts, destroying crops like rice, cassava, potatoes, sorghum, millet, and simsim.

Local officials report that Ongongonja and Okulonyo sub-counties alone are hosting approximately 1,000 cattle and 19 kraals, numbers that far exceed the land available for grazing. The animals reportedly stray into cultivated fields, leading to crop loss, soil compaction, and increased erosion. During a meeting held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, which brought together the Katakwi District Security Committee, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (Teso Sector), community representatives, and local leaders, it was resolved that the Balalo should be expelled due to persistent misconduct and failure to peacefully coexist with residents.

President Museveni’s directive stipulates that any Balalo who legally acquires land must fence it off and ensure a water source is provided for their livestock. However, local leaders say this requirement is being ignored. Ongongonja LC3 Chairperson Obwaletun Eugenio and Okulonyo LC3 Chairperson Amaitum Peter confirmed that the number of cattle in their respective areas is beyond what the available pasture can sustain.

Elder Okwi Lawrence shared that the destruction of crops has left many families in distress. He criticized those who defend the presence of the Balalo, emphasizing that they must leave as compensation offered for the damage caused has been insufficient. He noted that the herders only arrived in the area a year ago.

Peter Ocode, a parish councilor from Akomotukoi in Ongongonja Sub-county, stated that more than 1,000 head of cattle have already ravaged local gardens. He also mentioned that residents are concerned some of the Balalo could be armed, which complicates the enforcement of eviction orders.

In response, Johnson Besisira, a Balalo representative who has lived in the district for five years, appealed to authorities, saying they should be forgiven and allowed to remain, assuring, “[w]e shall cooperate and be disciplined.”

Katakwi LCV Chairperson Geoffrey Omolo expressed frustration, saying the Balalo situation has persisted for too long. He promised that district leaders will implement the presidential directive without fail.

Resident District Commissioner Stephen Ilemukorit Okure warned that President Museveni is displeased with RDCs and security personnel who have not taken action on the matter. He disclosed that monitoring teams have not only observed destruction of crops but also damage to public infrastructure, including roads, due to the constant movement of cattle.

Usuk County MP Bosco Okiror reassured the public that the issue has been addressed at the national level, stating that “the president has instructed the District Security Committee to enforce the eviction order.”

Plans are underway for the District Security Committee to meet with other security bodies in the coming weeks to finalize the procedures for removing the Balalo from the affected areas.

Source: URN

